Bowie City Council to discuss Old Bowie Lake Dam

The Bowie City Council will discuss several significant topics when it meets at 6 p.m. on Feb. 10 in council chambers.

There will be a discussion on the status of the Old Bowie Lake Dam and its repairs. Recently divers went to the lake to examine the intact tower and the silt build-up, along with checking pipes and valves to see if it could be drained to make repairs, instead of cutting the dam.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality conducted an inspection on the dam and has referred to the city several needed repairs and maintenance issues. City Manager Bert Cunningham reported to the state agency engineering work alone to do that work were estimated at some $200,000, which the city cannot afford and council members have indicated they do not want to spend. The manager is expected to report on recent activities.

A group of property owners at the lake also have talked with the city manager about other options.

An executive session will be a consultation with an attorney related to the lawsuit Midwest Waste Services, LLC vs. City of Bowie.

The state lawsuit alleges the city impacted its business by “illegally” requiring water customers outside of the city limits to use the city’s trash service.

In the city manager’s report, Cunningham will discuss plans for remodeling the community room for part of the city office staff to relocate. Last month an architect was retained to prepare designs and cost estimates.

Other new business will be the presented of the hotel/motel year-end report for 2019 and a request from Terry Frazier on the use of the Bowie Community Center for the “Pickin’ for the Veterans.