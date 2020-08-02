Central Hospital closes; EMS still transporting to Decatur, Nocona

By BARBARA GREEN

Once again the greater Bowie area finds itself without a hospital as Central Hospital of Bowie closed it doors at 5 p.m. on Feb. 4.

While the hospital will no longer be available, residents can be assured emergency medical ambulance services will continue to operate through the City of Bowie and Nocona General Hospital.

Fire Chief Doug Page said patients of the City of Bowie EMS will continue to get the “high quality service they have always received,” but the two transport hospitals will be Nocona General Hospital and Wise Health System. He noted it is certainly not good to have any hospital close in a community.





Nocona General Hospital is located 19.1 miles north of the center of Bowie, while Wise Health is 28.6 miles south of Bowie in Decatur.

Lance Meekins, administrator at NGH which operates its ambulance service, said he anticipates no changes in the services it provides through EMS or the hospital. The administrator said mutual aid agreements remain in place.

