Lady Rabbits win big 51-25

The Bowie Lady Rabbits started the second round of district on a good note Tuesday with a win at Henrietta.

The Lady Rabbits won a one-sided game 51-25 with little drama as they bounced back from back-to-back losses to Holliday and Nocona.

The first quarter was a little slow going for Bowie, but its defense limited the Lady Cats enough to lead 10-4 heading into the second quarter.

Scoring picked up on both sides as the Lady Rabbits press started to create scoring chances. Bowie was led by Jayci Logan, who scored eight of her team’s 18 points in the quarter. The Lady Rabbits lead grew and sat at a comfortable 28-13 at halftime.

Only a full on collapse from Bowie combined with a frantic Henrietta team could turn this game around, but the Lady Rabbits made sure that was not going to happen.

The third quarter was more of the same. Five players from Bowie scored at least one basket in the quarter while the Lady Cats offense was again held below the 10 point mark.

The Lady Rabbits led 41-19 heading into the fourth quarter. They finished strong in the quarter, again keeping Henrietta’s offense in check while making enough free throws to extend their lead a little bit. Bowie would win 51-25.

The Lady Rabbits will travel to City View next to play at 6 p.m. on Feb. 4.

This will come after playing a tough Lady Cats team on Friday at home they previously lost against.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.