Nocona hosts boys powerlifting meet

Nocona hosted a boy’s league powerlifting meet on Thursday that had 59 competitors from seven schools lifting.

Both Bowie and Nocona teams competed at the meet, with the Jackrabbits coming in second and the Indians in third place.

The Bowie team had nine lifters score points by finishing in the top five in their weight classes, tied with first place team Paradise. The top lifters for the Jackrabbits included Roman Rivas winning the 132 pound weight class, Ethan Meyers winning the 148 pound weight class and Tyson Herron winning the super heavy weight class.

Other lifters who placed included Joshua Martinez, Devin Melton, Braxton Hall, Jesus Castillo, Hunter Wade and Coleton Price.

The Nocona team had seven lifters score points, with two finishing first. Miguel Olivares and Dorian Ellis won the 114 and 123 pound weight classes. Other Indian lifters who finished in the top five included Willie Salsman, Isaac Ryan, Arthur Weatherread, Carlos Castro and Carlos Winters.

The next league meet is scheduled to be at Chico on Feb. 13.

To see the full results from all of the lifters from Bowie and Nocona, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.