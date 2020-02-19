Nocona ISD board meets on Feb. 19

Trustees of the Nocona Independent School District will meet at 7 p.m. on Feb. 19 with administrator contract reviews scheduled for executive session.

The annual evaluations of those staffers along with superintendent recommendations will be reviewed. Also in closed session will be a discussion of security devices and real estate. Any action will be taken back in open session.

In the regular agenda, the Texas Academic Performance Report will be presented. The board also will consider a resolution amending the district’s innovation plan and employee pay for bad weather days.

Monthly reports for finances and campuses will be offered along with board recognition.