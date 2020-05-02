Nocona teams play at Henrietta

The Nocona basketball teams had drastically different types of games on Friday as they traveled to Henrietta.

The Lady Indians won a one-sided game 64-32 while the Indians lost another heartbreaker 43-42.

The Nocona girl’s basketball team came in confident, having beaten the Lady Cats by more than 30 points in the first matchup and sitting atop the district standings undefeated.

The Lady Indians led 13-6 after the first quarter, but let Henrietta hang around in the second quarter.

“We did not start the game with the sense of urgency we needed too, which led to Henrietta having a big second quarter,” Coach Kyle Spitzer said.

The Lady Cats scored 16 points in the quarter and trailed only 30-22 heading into halftime.

Nocona turned up the defensive intensity in the second half. Henrietta only scored 10 points combined in the second half while the Lady Indians continto score in bunches as they pulled away in the second half.

Averee Kleinhans led the team with 33 points while Karlee Brown also scored in double-digits with 10 points. The team shot well as Nocona made seven 3-pointers.

The Nocona boy’s started the game well, but the Bearcats took a 22-21 lead at halftime. The Indians played good in the third quarter and led 34-27 heading into the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, Henrietta was able to make some things happen, enough to pull out the one point win 44-43.

The loss is the second straight for Nocona by one point. Jason Sparkman led the team with 15 points while Cesar Gutierrez joined him in double figures with 11 points.

Only Childress got through unscathed as every other team has beaten up on the other with no rhyme or reason to the outcome. Nocona is still in a good spot, but is this close from being in second place with a 4-1 record.

Nothing to do now but keep moving forward as the Indians have the ability to play with and beat any team in district. Nocona travels to Childress to play at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 7.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.