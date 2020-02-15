Primary early voting opens Tuesday

Early voting for the March 3 party primaries will begin on Feb. 18 and run through Feb. 28.

In Montague County there will be four early voting centers located in the following communities: Montague County Community Room, courthouse annex in Montague, 11339 State Highway 59N; Bowie Bible Baptist Church, 1400 State Highway 59N; H.J. Justin Community Room in Nocona, 100 Clay Street and Saint Jo Civic Center, 101 E. Boggess.

County voters may cast their ballots at any of these four locations as county-wide voting is allowed. The early voting polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be extended hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 18 and Feb. 25, but only at the main center in Montague.

