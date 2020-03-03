3 tax entities seize medical supplies from closed hospital for delinquent taxes

By BARBARA GREEN

The Montague County sheriff’s office Thursday afternoon executed a tax warrant on the former Central Hospital of Bowie seizing personal property including numerous medical supplies that could settle the more than $113,743.53 in delinquent taxes owed to Montague County, the City of Bowie and Bowie Independent School District.

The warrant was signed by District Judge Jack McGaughey and executed Thursday about 3:30 p.m. A tax warrant authorizes the seizure and sale of personal property of a taxpayer who owes delinquent taxes. The application for a warrant provides authority for representatives of the entities to seize as much of the taxpayer’s personal property as necessary for the payment of all taxes, penalties, interest and cost of seizure and sale of said property.

This warrant service came just a short time after Montague County Judge Rick Lewis issued his new executive order related to the Coronavirus. The order activated the county’s emergency management plan.

