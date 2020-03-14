Bowie girls beat Mineral Wells 10-3

The Bowie Lady Rabbits continued their great play on Tuesday beating Mineral Wells at home.

The Lady Rabbits won 10-3 in a game they never trailed.

Bowie got off to a good start as pitcher Alexa Holzer forced all three Lady Ram batters to hit balls to the Lady Rabbit defense, who made the plays to sit the runners down.

On offense, Kenzi Short led off Bowie with a drawn walk. After stealing second base, Season Eudey laid down a bunt that moved Short to third while Eudey also reached first unscathed.

There was an error with the play at first base, the first of many for Mineral Wells in the game, which allowed Short to score, putting the Lady Rabbits up. Bowie was able to get another runner on base and had both runners in scoring position, but the next three batters were sat down as the Lady Rabbits lead stayed 1-0 after the end of the first inning.

The Lady Rams looked poised to respond as their leadoff batter got on base with a single. Holzer responded well with two strike outs and another batter grounding out into a fielder’s choice.

On offense Holzer got on base with a one out single. Chelsey Ketchum came in to run bases and stole second and third base before Jayci Logan laid down a squeeze bunt to score her for the second run. Logan was also able to beat the throw to get on base.

After stealing second base, Logan reached third on a passed ball to put her in scoring position. She stole home and was able to score for Bowie’s second run of the inning, putting the Lady Rabbits up 3-0.

Mineral Wells got two runners on base with singles and moved them into scoring position with two outs. A deep fly ball to center field got down and both runners scored, cutting the lead to 3-2.

This was followed with a walk and the Lady Rams seemed to be on the edge of more with a two-out rally, but Holzer struck out the next batter for the third out to end the third inning.

Jasmine Jones got on base thanks to another error throwing to first base. She stole second base where she was driven in by Addie Farris with two outs. Farris reached second thanks to an error and then stole third base to put herself in scoring position. Unfortunately the next batter struck out for the third out, Bowie up 4-2.

The Lady Rabbits sat down the three Lady Rams in order in the fourth inning, two ground balls fielded cleanly and the third batter striking out swinging. On offense, Holzer and Logan led off with back-to-back singles for Bowie.

A ground out and an infield fly ball followed before Gracie Bentley was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Jones then worked the count to a full count before drawing ball four to score a run. Unfortunately, the next batter struck out to end any more scoring, but the Lady Rabbits lead did grow to 5-2.

Bowie sat down the first two batters to start the fifth inning, but a two-out rally from Mineral Well saw three straight hits score one run before the third out, cutting the lead to 5-3.

The Lady Rabbits blew the game open in the fifth inning. Farris led off with a single and easily reached third base thanks to an error and a passed ball. A wild pitch scored her while two walks followed her before Bowie’s first out was followed by a second.

Back-to-back singles from Eudey and Bentley drove in both runners. Another error on the throw to first base allowed Eudey to score. Bentley reached third when an error at second base trying to prevent her from stealing when awry. A passed ball allowed her to score the fifth run of the inning, putting Bowie up 10-3.

The Lady Rabbits did not look to be done. Jones reached first on a dropped third strike. Kylie Flemming drew a walk to put two runners on base. Unfortunately, Jones was caught trying to steal third base for the third out.

Mineral Wells showed some life as its leadoff hitter hit a bullet into center field and legged out a triple. Bowie’s defense did not get rattled. Holzer struck out the next batter and forced infield pop outs to short stop and first base to get out of the inning with no harm done.

The Lady Rabbits had no luck on offense as all with three batters striking out. It was the first inning Bowie did not score a run let alone not get a base runner on as the game moved into the final inning.

The Lady Rams needed a huge inning to have a chance, but the defense came up big again. Holzer struck out the leadoff batter, fielded a ball off the mound for the second out and forced a ground out to the short stop for the final out. Bowie won 10-3.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.