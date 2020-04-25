Saving local businesses county banks help with PPP

By BARBARA GREEN

Montague County small business owners are taking advantage of the Coronavirus Paycheck Protection Program receiving and anticipating loans to help pay their employees until they are able to return to some semblance of normal working conditions.

A new block of funding, $480 billion, has been approved by the Senate and House this week and could come into play as soon as next week. The new package includes $310 billion for PPP with $250 billion refilling the program and $60 billion set aside specifically for smaller institutions like credit unions and community banks.

Across the nation’s main streets the mom and pop shops, diners, hair dressers and others have had to close temporarily, lay off or release employees creating unprecedented unemployment in the county. In Texas alone more than 300,000 unemployment claims have been filed.

A National Federation of Business Research Center survey showed 92 percent of small employers are negatively impacted by the virus outbreak. Almost all small employers are now impacted by economic disruptions from COVID-19 with only five percent stating they are not currently affected. That could change if it continues to spread and businesses remain closed.

