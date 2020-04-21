March 12, 1936 – April 16, 2020

DECATUR – Shirley Joyce Moeller Meine Cates, 84, Decatur, TX, went home to be with the Lord on April 16, 2020.

A graveside service took place at 11 a.m. on April 21 at Proffitt Cemetery in Young County, with Carl Tulley officiating.

The service was small with just immediate family attending.

Shirley was born March 12, 1936 in Houston to Arthur and Vera (Kolia) Moeller.

Through out her life she was an animal lover. Shirley devoted herself as a worshiper of Jesus Christ the Son of God.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband James Henry Cates, from Graham.

Shirley is survived by her children, Paul Meine Jr., Krum, Jeffrey Meine and wife Lisa, Arlington, and Tonya Meine Boatman and husband Eddie, Decatur, ; step-children Carolyn Sue Cates Hunnewell and husband Chris, Graham and Michael Cates and wife Shelley, Temple; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.

