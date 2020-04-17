Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District gathers on April 20

The members of the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District will meet in a video teleconference meeting at 5 p.m. on April 20.

The agenda and zoom link is available on the district website at: uppertrinitygcd.com/meetings.

The agenda opens with the consent agenda of minutes, bills and quarterly investment report.

There will be a discussion on requests for a second extension to drill approved water wells, which include two non-exempt wells in Wise and Parker Counties, and two exempt wells, both in Parker County.

A resolution will be offered clarifying certain district rules and extending certain deadlines.

A management report is set for administrative and operational issues. The agenda ends with a discussion on legal issues related to the Horseshoe Bend Water System, including, but not limited to a possible settlement.