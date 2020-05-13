Bellevue first area 2020 class to graduate on May 15

Bellevue High School will be the first area high school to graduate its 2020 senior class with ceremonies at 7 p.m. on May 15.

After months of uncertainty due to the pandemic Superintendent Michael Qualls said there will be a private graduation ceremony on the baseball field where only seniors and immediate family members will be allowed on the field for the ceremony. These plans will comply with state and local social distancing and meeting orders.

Trista Lawson is valedictorian of the class and Rebecca Maddin is salutatorian.

There will be a parade through town following the ceremony. Qualls said they are asking the Eagle family and Bellevue community to join in celebrating these seniors.

“Please comply with all social distancing regulations set forth by the state and local officials and do not approach vehicles during the parade celebration. You may set up along the parade route to congratulate the wonderful senior class of 2020,” said the superintendent.

The route will run north from the field down Campbell Street, go left on Fourth Street to Fifth, then south on Franklin back to the field.

Watch for The Bowie News graduation section featuring seniors from all the county high schools and Bellevue on May 27.