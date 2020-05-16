Power cost/rate study recommends changes

By BARBARA GREEN

As the City of Bowie gets ready to start working on what is expected to be a tight budget for the next fiscal year, the city council received results from the electric cost of service and rate study during this week’s meeting.

The city manager presented the study Monday night prepared by Schneider Engineering explaining the staff is not traveling at this time due to the virus.

The study helps providers allocate utility revenue to the rate classes based on the costs associated with serving each rate class.

Cities can use the study to be informed on the status of their system, enact policy decisions related to its operation and maintenance and develop rate design to ensure adequate cost recovery.

According to the study total rates are adequately recovering costs to maintain and operate the system. Collection above or under five percent generally is considered sufficient.

