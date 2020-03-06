‘Operation Rabbithole’finalized; 18 sentenced to federal prison

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Eighteen people from the Montague County area will be serving federal prison time from a high of 200 months to a low of 18 months for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine stemming from a fall 2019 drug sweep.

Sgt. Bob Blackburn of the Bowie Police Department said he received the information late last week about the final results of all the court proceedings and sentencing. He explained back in March 2017 the police made several possession and manufacturing of methamphetamine arrests, which led to a joint investigation involving multiple agencies including the Montague County Sheriff’s office, Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division, Department of Homeland Security, Drug Enforcement Agency and the 97th District Attorney’s office.

“Operation Rabbithole,” a term given by the federal officials almost three years ago, has so far sent a total of 18 people into the federal prison system. Sixteen of those people had direct ties to Montague County, and many also will be facing additional state charges which are under investigation by BPD.

