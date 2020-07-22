Workman named closer as start of season draws near

Bowie alumnus Brandon Workman heads into the shortened 60-game major league baseball season as the Boston Red Sox closer.

With the MLB starting its season this week, with Boston opening against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, it looks to be the most unusual season in the league’s history.

However shorter the season, Workman hopes he can continue his results from last year.

His usual role as a middle relieving pitcher was expanded last year due to injury and performance issues all along the pitching staff.

Workman took advantage as one of the few consistent arms out of the bullpen throughout last year until he eventually earned the coveted closer role near the end of the season.

