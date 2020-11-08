December 24, 1942 – August 7, 2020

SAINT JO – Arnold Eli Dennis, 77, Saint Jo died Aug. 7, 2020 in Frisco, TX.

A funeral service was at 10 a.m. on Aug. 10 at the Church of Christ in Saint Jo. The visitation was from 4-6 p.m. on Aug. 9 at the Church of Christ in Saint Jo.

Dennis was born Dec. 24, 1942 in Grand Prairie. He married Judy Thweatt on Jan. 25, 1964 for 56 years. After graduating from Saint Jo High School, he attended Texas A&M for three and a half years. Dennis then worked for the Nocona Boot Company. He owned and operated Arnold’s Conoco for 17 years and was employed at Saint Jo Independent School District for 15 years. Dennis was a member of the Saint Jo Church of Christ where he served as a deacon and elder. For the past 14 years he has worked for Collier ranch as ranch Foreman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elvin and Mattie Dennis and brother, Elvin Dennis Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Dennis, Saint Jo; daughter, Kathy Jones, Frisco; brother, Richard Dennis, Pilot Point; sisters, Frances Poynor, Saint Jo and Pat Jones, Burleson; two grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.