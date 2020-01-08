Forestburg rodeo coming next week

The Forestburg Rodeo, the “Biggest Little Rodeo in Texas,” is part of the 40th Watermelon Festival and is scheduled for Aug. 7-8.

With $3,800 in prize money, the rodeo is being produced by Big L Rodeo Company out of Rubottom, OK and hosted by the Forestburg Riding Club.

It is an open rodeo format with events including ranch bronc, bull riding, calf roping, team roping, double mugging, breakaway roping and barrel racing. There also is junior barrel racing for riders aged 14 and under.

Books open to enter from 5-10 p.m. on Aug. 3 if you call 580-276-7151. Entry fees cost $50 while junior barrel racing costs $30 to enter.

Mutton bustin’ starts at 8 p.m. on both nights for kids six-and-under. Cost is $10 to enter. The main rodeo is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. Adult tickets cost $10 and kids get in for $8.

This year the Forestburg Riding Club will conduct a sweetheart contest instead of a queen/princess contest. Age requirements are ages six to 15 years.

Contestants must ride a horse during the parade and during the two rodeo grand entry events. They will be judged on ticket sales, personality and appearance.

