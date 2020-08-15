Lady Bulldogs play at Forestburg to start season

To start off the 2020 volleyball season, Forestburg hosted Prairie Valley on Tuesday.

The Lady Horns started off well winning the first set, but ultimately the Lady Bulldogs would go on to win the next three sets to win the match 3-1.

Forestburg came out swinging well in the service department. With the home crowd behind them, the Lady Horns took set one 25-20. Unfortunately for Forestburg, that momentum could not last the whole match.

Once Prairie Valley settled down, it was the Lady Bulldogs who were on the attack. The second set saw another competitive set, but Prairie Valley pulled away to win 25-20 to tie the match 1-1. The next two sets went the way of the Lady Bulldogs with scores 25-16 and 25-13 to win the match.

Prairie Valley next hosts a dual against Savoy and Chillocothe starting at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 18.

Forestburg will get another shot at the Lady Bulldogs at Prairie Valley at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 21.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.