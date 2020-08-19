Lady Rabbits beat Paradise 3-0

The Bowie Lady Rabbits finished up their first week of play Thursday night with a game against Paradise at home.

The Lady Rabbits took care of business against the Lady Cats, winning in straight sets 3-0 for their second win of the season.

The first set was as close as it could be the first 20 points. The teams were locked at 10-10 with numerous back and forths when the Lady Rabbits got some breathing room.

Bowie won four of the next five points to give itself a modest 14-11 lead. It kept the pressure up as Paradise fell further and further behind. The Lady Rabbits entered the home stretch up 20-15 and finished just as strong to win by a comfortable margin 25-17.

Compared to the first set, the second set was never much of a contest. Bowie was in control from the beginning, but a 5-0 run opened the lead up to 11-4.

The Lady Cats never could close the distance as the Lady Rabbits won by double digits 25-14 to take a 2-0 lead.

Paradise would need to win the next two sets in a row to force fifth set if it still wanted a victory.

Bowie would need to keep the Lady Cats from building any positive momentum if it wanted to put them away in three sets.

The Lady Rabbits had their best start in the third set fresh off of winning the second set easily. Bowie was up 8-2.

It looked like it would be easy to close out Paradise who had struggled with serve-receive all match.

The Lady Cats came back, chipping away at the lead until eventually they tied the score at 15-15. With only 10 points left to win the set for both teams and Paradise digging its heels in with its back against the wall, the Lady Rabbits looked like they might give up a set.

Instead, Bowie took control. Winning eight of the next 10 points, the Lady Rabbits were in control again with a chance to win the set and match up 23-17.

The Lady Cats would not go quietly, winning four of the next five points to close the distance. Thankfully, Bowie won the next point to win the set 25-21 and the match in straight sets.

The Lady Rabbits next play at Burkburnett on Aug. 21. The time is not known for the match.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.