Montague wins opener

The Montague Lady Eagles opened up their season with a win Thursday night as they hosted Saint Jo.

Montague came out strong in the first set winning 25-20.

Saint Jo took the next set 25-21 as the Lady Eagles struggled with their serves. Montague then went on to win the final set 25-9.

Railey Martin led the Lady Eagles in serving with 10 aces while Kaygan Stone paced the team with spiking, drilling out 13 kills behind Aubree Kleinhans’ 19 assists.

Other notable stats from the match included Stone getting seven aces, Martin notching four kills, Cable getting 12 assists, Kleinhans with nine aces with four kills and Ava Johnson with eight aces.

Montague will next host Gold-Burg at 5 p.m. on Aug. 27.