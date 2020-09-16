Bowie celebration bonfire moved to this Friday

The Bowie High School homecoming bonfire has been rescheduled for 8-10 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Selma Park.

After last week’s rain cancelled the parade and bonfire, the students are ready to celebrate the Jackrabbit’s homecoming victory last Friday and get ready for the district opening. This is a bye week for the Bowie varsity football team.

Everyone is invited to this Project Graduation event. There is no admission, but donations will be accepted. Drinks will be available for sale.