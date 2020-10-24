BISD considers new or remodeled admin building

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie Independent School District experienced hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage from May’s tornado, but the administrative building was the only facility deemed to be unusable due to its damage.

During Monday’s board meeting, trustees debated renovating the 1930’s building or going with a new building. Judson Austin of Cotton Commercial presented building scope of work proposals to the board that included a remodel and expansion of the present building, and a brand new building. Costs range from $575,000 to about $850,000. The district

Austin said the average cost of new construction in this area is $65-$70 a square foot, but the cost all depends on the materials and finishes.

