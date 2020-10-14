SO discovers small plot of marijuana plants near Sunset; 1 man jailed

For the first time in many years, a large plot of marijuana plants has been discovered growing in Montague County forcing law officers to process the plants and wait for them to dry before determining the actual weight for additional charges.

Back in the late 1980s it was not uncommon for law officers to uncover what was then acres of marijuana growing hidden in the rural areas of the county. The Bowie News staff shot many photos of trailers stacked tall with the plants.

As the drug scene turned to other things like methamphetamine, large grows of marijuana went by the wayside despite a few smaller inside grows found in recent times.

Montague County Investigator Sgt. Ethan Romine said Deputy Jordan Burgan received information about a possible marijuana plot outside of Sunset. On Oct. 10 Deputies Romine, Burgan and Daniel Carter went to the residence location on Farm-to-Market Road 1749 near Pleasant Hill Road to investigate.

