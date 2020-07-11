Hanging of the Greens set Nov. 21 in Bowie

Volunteers will fill downtown at 9 a.m. on Nov. 21 for the annual Hanging of the Greens getting Bowie dressed up for the upcoming Christmas season.

These elves will decorate the nearly 100 lamp posts that dot downtown Bowie using garland, wreaths, white lights and bows. It is all in preparation for the Dec. 5 Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival.

Any interested citizen, student, civic group, club or business is invited to take part in the annual decoration day. Call the Bowie Community Development Board office at 872-6246 to volunteer.