SEAFORD – Milton L. Reed, 84, Seaford, DE passed away at Lofland Park Center on Oct. 25, 2020.

Mr. Reed proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a patriotic man and a very active member of the American Legion where he served as Past Post Commander. Mr. Reed worked as a groundskeeper for the State of Maryland.

Mr. Reed, also known as “Daddy O,” was a kind man, always with a smile and a great sense of humor. He was a polite, selfless man who was family-oriented, enjoyed traveling with his wife, Donna, cross country in an RV. He attended church, played the guitar and enjoyed listening to country music.

Mr. Reed is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna Reed.

He is survived by his sons, Steven Reed and Robert Reed; daughter, Christine Reed; siblings, Patsy Reed, Nancy Williams, Buddy Reed, Billy Reed and Jerrel Reed and four grandchildren.

