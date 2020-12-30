2020 year in review: Nocona

The year started out well for Nocona athletics. Both basketball teams made the playoffs, but in different ways.

The Lady Indians won their second straight district title. They won playoff games against Tolar and Merkel.

The Nocona boys had to fight and claw their way into the playoffs. After four straight district losses, including two by one point, the Indians won three of their final four games. That also included back-to-back wins against Henrietta for the fourth seed.

Fall saw the Lady Indians continue to stay at their high standard. The cross country team finished second in district to qualify for the regional meet where they finished sixth out of 16 teams.

The Nocona volleyball team finished third in district, but won games against Brock and Sonora to reach the regional quarterfinals.

