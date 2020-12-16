Basketball roundup

Saint Jo boys

The Saint Jo Panthers picked up two big wins on Friday and Saturday.

The Panthers won at Era 54-31 and beat Chico 71-20 at home.

Saint Jo got out to a 14-4 lead in the first quarter against the Hornets and never looked back. While Era had a better second quarter and cut the lead to 23-17 at halftime, the Panthers’ defense put the clamps back on in the second half. The offense did enough to not let the Hornets get closer.

Saint Jo then ended the game strong scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter to win the game by 23 points.

The next day against the Dragons at home, it was all about the defense. Chico scored nine points in the first quarter and trailed the Panthers only 15-9.

Saint Jo’s defense then allowed the Dragons to score only 11 points for the next three quarters.

The Panther’s offense never slowed down, again ending the game strong scoring 22 points in the fourth quarter to pull away and win by 51 points.

Saint Jo is next scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on Dec. 18 at home against Perrin-Whitt.

Prairie Valley girls

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won against Notre Dame on Friday.

The Lady Bulldogs won a close game 48-40 against the Lady Knights.

Carmen Gomez led the team with 16 points while Hailey Winkler was right behind her scoring 14 points.

Coach Jeannie Carpenter is liking what she is seeing from her team so far as district play kicks off this week.

“I am liking what I see out of our younger players,” Carpenter said. “They are really stepping up and contributing in big ways. We need to continue to work on rebounding and get more confident in our ball handling, but overall things are looking good.”

Prairie Valley is scheduled to host Bellevue at 6 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Prairie Valley boys

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs picked up a big win at home on Friday against Notre Dame before losing at Electra on Saturday.

The Bulldogs won by 30 points against the Knights 61-31, but lost by nearly that many against the Tigers 70-41.

Isaac Yeargin led the team with 25 points while Konner Ritchie and Tyler Winkler also scored in double figures scoring 18 and 15 points. All three also grabbed eight rebounds.

Prairie Valley had a good first half against Electra. The Bulldogs led by two at halftime, but shots stopped going in in the second half. Some easy baskets allowed the Tigers to get into rhythm.

The fourth quarter Prairie Valley seemed to run out of gas which allowed Electra to start extending its lead.

Yeargin led the team with 19 points, Winkler scored 11 points while grabbing a team high six rebounds and Konner Ritchie led the team with five assists.

The Bulldogs are next scheduled to play Huckabay at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 at home.

Forestburg boys

The Forestburg Longhorns lost to Sacred Heart on Friday.

The Tigers won a one-sided game 76-30 against an overmatched Longhorns team.

Forestburg scored well to start the game scoring 13 points, but could not keep up with Sacred Heart scoring 29 points in the first quarter.

While scoring slowed down the rest of the game on both sides, it went way down for the Longhorns while the Tigers kept scoring enough to keep building their lead.

Dylan Ronken led the team with 12 points while Braxton Osteen joined him in double-figures scoring 10 points.

Coach Eldon Van Hooser thought the team played better than its previous games, but the young and inexperienced team has a long way to go. Still, he is happy with the improvement he has seen so far.

The Longhorns are next scheduled to open up district play at 3 p.m. on Dec. 21 at home against Prairie Valley.

Gold-Burg girls

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost a close game at Bryson on Friday.

The Cowgirls won 39-29 against a Lady Bears team that was missing a key senior player due to quarantine.

Kelly Contreras led Gold-Burg with 15 points while Sadie Whitaker was second with nine points.

Coach Cheryl Cromleigh thought her team would have definitely won if it was at full strength, but her team fell short.

The Lady Bears are next scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on Dec. 18 at Midway.

