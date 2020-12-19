Boys basketball roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians won a low scoring game at Muenster.

The Indians won 30-21 despite scoring no points in the opening quarter.

Luckily, Nocona held the Hornets to only three points and never let them score in the double-digits.

The Indians bounced back to score 11 points in the second quarter, enough to lead at halftime 11-8. Nocona then struggled to score again in the third quarter and Muenster retook the lead 15-14 heading into the fourth.

The Indians finished strong, doubling their offensive output through the first three quarters as the team made three 3-pointers and five different players scored. The Hornets could not keep up.

Nocona’s first scheduled game after the break will be opening district play at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 at Henrietta.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs beat down Chico on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs had their best offensive performance of the season as they won 58-31 against the Dragons.

Prairie Valley had it rolling from the 3-point line as the team shot 66 percent from there and 57 percent overall. The team also knocked in all of their free throws.

Isaac Yeargin led the team with 30 points, making 10 3-pointers. Tyler Winkler was second scoring 18 points and making four 3-pointers while leading the team with eight assists.

Konner Ritchie led the team with seven rebounds and five steals to go with four points.

The Bulldogs kick off district play at 3 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Forestburg.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears lost to Vernon Northside at home on Tuesday.

The Indians won by a comfortable margin 73-43 as the Bears were without two starters who were stuck in quarantine.

Gold-Burg hung with Northside in the first quarter, trailing only 17-14.

The Bears offense stuttered in the second quarter scoring only six points while the Indians almost equaled their total and led 32-20 at halftime.

While Gold-Burg scored in the double-digits in both the third and fourth quarter, Northside scored 20 or more in both quarters as well to extend its lead throughout the game.

Luke Skinner led the team scoring 11 points while Jack Henry scored 10 points.

The Bears next scheduled game is the start of district at 3 p.m. on Jan. 2 against Saint Jo at home.

