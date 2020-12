City of Bowie firefighters battled a structure fire at 401 Rock Hill Road on Wednesday night.



Fire Chief Doug Page said the fire was caused by a wood burning fire place chimney or flue.



“We are not sure what failed there. Part of the attic space had to be taken out, along with part of the ceiling and wall. The primary damage was in the living room,” Page said.

