Lady Panthers take on Nocona junior varsity

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers had a challenge playing the Nocona junior varsity squad on Saturday with only five players.

The Lady Indians JV won the low scoring game 24-12 against the smaller and fewer Lady Panthers.

With only five players Saint Jo had to worry about foul trouble and also fatigue. It was a low scoring game overall, but especially in the first half. Nocona knocked in a 3-pointer early, but only made one free throw the rest of the quarter.

Saint Jo had trouble getting the ball in close against the Lady Indians zone defense. Before the first quarter ended, Kayden Skidmore did make a 3-pointer to put the Lady Panthers on the board as they trailed 4-3 heading into the second quarter.

Saint Jo struggled to make the open shots it was able to find against Nocona’s zone. The Lady Indians were able to make two baskets at the rim during the quarter to increase their lead to 8-3 at halftime.

An early 3-point shot to start the third quarter signaled Nocona’s best scoring quarter of the game. A couple of close shots along with some made free throws more than doubled the Lady Indians score from the first half.

The Lady Panthers continued to struggle making shots from the field, but did a better job of getting to the free throw line. Saint Jo attempted six free throws in the quarter, with Kaitline Harris making three of them for the team. Nocona was in command 17-6, but the Lady Panthers were still in range to come back if they could make some shots.

That run never came for Saint Jo. The Lady Indians scored a couple of baskets while making a free throw to take a pretty commanding lead 22-6 with 3:23 left in the game.

Saint Jo’s Shaden Johnson then made back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minutes to double the Lady Panthers score while Nocona made one more basket, making the final score 24-12.

