New grand jury panel delayed until February

The court system was already backlogged, but the COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays for the past 10 months which will impact the judicial process for the next several years.

For Montague County the grand jury panel usually convenes on the second Monday of the month. For December it was cancelled once again due to a lack of panelists reported District Attorney Casey Polhemus. The panel has been cancelled several times this year primarily due to the pandemic and a lack of jurors being available.

In Texas a grand jury is empaneled for a six-month term. A Grand Jury Commission selects a slate of potential grand jurors who are in turn called for duty. The first dozen who qualify and accept the appointment are empaneled.

If the present panel had met in December it would have been their final session with January the time for a new grand jury selection process.

Polhemus said District Judge Jack McGaughey is concerned about having that many people who would be called in the courtroom.

