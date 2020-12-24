Track Santa’s route via NORAD

Kids and parents (and every other Santa-lover) can track the festive fellow’s whereabouts this Christmas Eve using the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Google’s Santa trackers.

Around 9 million people from 200 countries tune in to watch Santa circumnavigate the world and it will launch on December 24 this year again.

To track Santa’s whereabouts, visit noradsanta.org

What is Santa’s route?

After leaving his elves behind in Lapland, Santa gathers his reindeer (including Rudolph) to begin his 24-hour trip around the world.

To be able to visit every child, Santa travels at an estimated 1,800 mile per second as he needs to visit 390,000 homes per minute (this speed makes him nearly invisible to the naked eye).

Along the way, Santa will consume an estimated 71 million calories thanks to all the milk and cookies left out for him – enough to keep him going for the rest of the year.

His journey always begins in the Pacific island nation of Kiribati, before following time zones travelling to New Zealand, Australia and then Japan.

He continues through Asia, Europe and Africa (stopping in the UK along the way) before hopping over the Atlantic (via Iceland and Greenland) to North and South America.

His last stop will be Hawaii before he returns to the North Pole for a well-deserved rest.