Bowie, Nocona boy lifters compete at Alvord

The Bowie and Nocona powerlifting boy’s teams competed at Alvord on Thursday along with four other schools and 62 total lifters.

The Jackrabbits finished third overall as a team and the Indians finished fourth.

Bowie had eight lifters finish among the top five in their weight classes and score team points. Nocona had six such lifters contribute towards team points.

The Jackrabbits Raiden Brezina was the only lifter to win his weight class. He lifted a total of 700 pounds to win the 123 pound weight class.

Jesus Castillo and Coleton Price each were runners-up in their weight classes for the Jackrabbits. Castillo competed in the 198 class and Price in the 308 class.

Other Bowie lifters who finished among the top five included Colton Covington in 132, Jason Vaughn in 148, Braxton Hall in 165, Kraig Reichert in 181 and Sevin Buck in 242.

For the Indians, Nicky Diaz was the only lifter to win his weight class, lifting 515 total pounds in the 114 pound class. Other Nocona lifters who scored points included Dorian Ellis at 132, Johnathan Stone in 165, Landon Wilson in 165, Dayson Elliott in 181 and Alan Gonzalez in 242.

To see the results for all of the lifters from Bowie and Nocona who completed all three lifts, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.