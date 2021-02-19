February 22, 1939 – February 13, 2021

BOWIE – Henry Ford Salter, 81 of Bowie, passed away Feb. 13, 2021 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A funeral service took place at 11 a.m. on Feb. 19, at the White Family Funeral Home with Brad Ough officiating.

Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Henry was born Feb. 22, 1939 in Palo Pinto to James and Nina (Eanes) Salter. He attended four years of technical school, for air conditioning and heating and electrician trades.

On Jan. 22, 1981, Henry married Liz Richey in Denton. Since the late ‘50s Henry operated the Majestic Theater in Bowie and later operated the local drive-in theater throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s. He worked as a mechanic for 28 years at Haggar Slack Company, and for number of years at Nokona Leather Goods. Henry was an essential member of the White Family Funeral Home since 2005, until the present. He enjoyed working and rebuilding clocks, and was a jack of all trades, who could fix just about anything.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father; four sisters, Vera Pearl Salter, Georgia Weaver, Inez Wright and Ruby Harwell; and two brothers Elson (Dub) Salter and Charles (Charlie) Salter.

Henry is survived by his wife Elizabeth “Liz” Salter; son David Salter and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in honor of Henry to your church or favorite charity.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.

