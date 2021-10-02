Pared down Mardi Gras Nocona Style this Saturday

Mardi Gras Nocona Style will be celebrated in a one-day event on Feb. 13.

For the past 10 years Nocona has put its own twist on the festivities celebrating with a different parade across three days of food, music and parades; but for the 11th year thanks to the pandemic there will be one big parade at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Nocona invites everyone to “Keep Calm and Mardi Gras on!”

The children and canines who usually have their own parade are invited to walk at the front of the big parade from the post office to the downtown park.

The other big change is no items may be thrown from the parade entries which includes the popular Mardi Gras beads. Participants are asked to wear masks, use hand sanitizer and practice social distancing.

Call the chamber at 825-3526 with questions or follow the Mardi Gras Nocona Style Facebook page for any schedule updates.

Pony rides will be in the park and a photo booth will be in the H.J. Justin Community Room.

A Veteran’s Outreach program will be 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the VFW at 100 Baylor Street. It is presented by Montague County Veteran’s Service office. Call 894-6171 for questions.

The Nocona VFW will have a pancake breakfast starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday. There will be a Knights of Columbus fish fry at 5 p.m. in the Justin Building on Saturday.