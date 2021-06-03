Lady Rabbits win in the eighth inning

The Bowie Lady Rabbits came back late to beat Muenster in extra innings in walk-off fashion on Tuesday.

The Lady Rabbits won 5-4 on a walk-off hit from Alexa Holzer in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the young team a much needed win after trailing for most of the game.

Bowie did not start off the game well. The Lady Hornets drew two walks to start the game. After a passed ball put both runners in scoring position, a line drive down the third baseline scored both runners to give Muenster a 2-0 lead.

The Lady Rabbits Kaylie Kinney bounced back, striking out the next three batters to get out of the inning.

Bowie’s Rylie Vieth was hit by a pitch with one out in the first inning, but that was all the offense Lady Rabbits could muster in the first inning.

Three fielding errors from the Lady Rabbits allowed the Lady Hornets to score one run in the second inning to extend the lead to 3-0.

Bowie answered back as Madison Hartin got on base with a one out single.

After a strike out, Kinney hit a groundball into right field, allowing Hartin to reach third base.

A passed ball by Muenster allowed Hartin to come home, cutting the score to 3-1. The passed ball also allowed base runner Traycee Stewart to reach third base. A walk from next batter Stephanie Allen put runners at the corners.

Unfortunately, the next batter grounded out to the shortstop to end the second inning.

The teams exchanged scoreless innings in the third, fourth and fifth as Bowie had several good chances to score.

The Lady Rabbits almost scored in the third inning, but Holzer was thrown out trying to advance home. In the fourth inning the Lady Rabbits stranded two runners on second and third.

It was the Lady Hornets who broke the three inning drought in the sixth inning. Back-to-back hits with one out put runners in scoring position. A groundout to shortstop allowed one run to score as Muenster extended its lead to 4-1.

Bowie had been knocking on the door for most of the game and burst through in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Gracie Duke reach first with one out on a dropped third strike. Kinney and Allen drew walks to load the bases.

It looked like the team might squander another opportunity as the next batter grounded into a fielder’s choice for the second out.

Vieth then drew another walk to send a runner home. Addie Farris then hit a line drive to center field for another run. Holzer then hit a hard ground ball to second base that was fumbled for an error that allowed another run to come home, tying the score at 4-4.

After a changer at pitcher, the Lady Hornets then struck out the next batter to end the sixth inning.

Muenster started out the seventh inning on a good note with its lead off batter reaching first thanks to a fielding error in the outfield. The Lady Rabbit defense made up for it with a double play before Kinney forced a groundout to shortstop for the third out.

The magic from the sixth inning that allowed Bowie to get on base and get timely hits did not show up in the seventh inning. The Lady Rabbits three batters were sent back to the dugout as the game went into extra innings with the game still tied.

The eighth inning was much like the seventh for Bowie on defense. Muenster’s first batter was allowed to get on base thanks to a fielding error, but the defense was able to make amends by executing a double play. Kinney then induced a ground ball to herself for the third out.

Allen kicked off Bowie’s next at bat with a bunt down the third baseline for a hit. While she would go on to steal second base and advance to third base on a sacrifice bunt, the Lady Rabbits were down to their final out.

Farris drew a walk on four straight pitches. She would advance to second on a passed ball, but Allen did not risk scoring.

Holzer was down 1-2 in the count and drew contact on a hit into the outfield. It allowed Allen to score, winning the game for the Lady Rabbits 5-4.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.