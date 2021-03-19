October 20, 1934 – February 13, 2021

BOWIE – Lucille “Lucy” (Adams) Dare, 86, passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2021 in Denton, TX

Lucy was born in China and immigrated to the U.S. as a young child, growing up and graduating high school in San Francisco. She married Thomas M. Adams, Jr. and the couple raised four children in Bowie.

Lucy worked at the Travel-Inn Cafe and Jim Bowie Restaurant as a waitress, and that is where she made many of her friends. She had a beautiful smile and a kind heart and will be greatly missed. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling, dancing and volunteering.

She is survived by her children, Cindy Wheeler and husband, Mark, Bowie, Diana Preston and husband, Greg, Denton, Mark Adams, Denton and Darren Adams, Bowie; brother, Leonard Lew and wife, Tina, Lester Lew and wife, Darolyn, California; grandchildren, Matthew Wheeler, California, Mason Wheeler, Wichita Falls and Tanner Preston, Denton; four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

