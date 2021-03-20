Nocona baseball loses in final inning

The Nocona baseball team fell just short of winning their first district game at Henrietta on Monday.

The Bearcats came back to score two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win 4-3 against the Indians.

Nocona started the game off on a great note. Trey Pepper, Ty Presley and Wesley Murphey had back-to-back-to-back singles to load the bases up with one out in the top of the first inning.

Colton Russell then came through with a double that cleared the bases as the Indians led 3-0. Strikeouts followed to keep Russell at second base.

Presley struck out two of the three batters and did not allow a base runner to end the first inning.

The teams exchanged a scoreless second inning with no base runners. Nocona repeated the feat on offense in the third inning, but the Bearcats found some life.

A one out walk, steal and single put two runners on base. A line out allowed the runner on third to score to cut the lead to 3-1 before the third out.

The Indians offense continued to struggle getting any players on base with another one-two-three fourth inning.

Henrietta continued to find ways to get on base, taking advantage of a fielding error and drawing a walk to lead off the inning. After stealing third base, another sacrifice fly allowed the runner to score to cut the lead to 3-2.

Another fielding error and a single loaded up the bases with one out. A pickoff catching a runner trying to steal home and a ground out to the pitcher ended the jam, with the Indians still in the lead.

Miguel Olivares broke Nocona’s slump as he got on base with a two out single.

Unfortunately, he would be caught trying to steal second for the third out.

A leadoff walk from the Bearcats looked like it might be promising. After stealing second base, a ground out advanced the runner to third base. Presley struck out the next batter and forced a ground out at third base to get out of the fifth inning.

The Indians had no luck getting any base runners on in the sixth inning.

Henrietta had two singles early in the inning, but Presley again got out of the tough situation by striking out two batters to end the chance.

Nocona still had the lead 3-2 heading into the final inning, but the Bearcats were putting pressure and playing better for most of the game.

The Indians hoped to spark a two out rally as Carlos Castro hit an infield single. Unfortunately, he was left stranded as the next batter grounded out.

Nocona would have to rely on its pitching and defense which had been barley keeping Henrietta at bay for the last several innings.

The leadoff batter was able to get on base thanks to a fielding error. After stealing second base, two passed balls allowed the runner to score tie the game up.

The Bearcats got another runner on base with a drawn walk. He would steal second base, but could not advance on a fly ball for the second out.

The runner was sent to steal third base. An error on the throw to third base allowed the runner to then advance to home for the winning run as the Bearcats won 4-3.

