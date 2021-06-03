Nocona baseball wins in Poolville 6-5

The Nocona Indians won at Poolville in extra innings on Tuesday.

The Indians held on to win 6-5 against the Monarchs.

Nocona got out to a lead in the first inning. Colton Russell drove in Trey Pepper on a double to give the Indians a 1-0 lead. In what became a theme Poolville answered back with a one out double of its own to tie the score at 1-1.

After a hit batter put two runners on base, Ty Presley stepped up and struck out the next batter for the third out.

Presley then got on base with a one out double. A balk moved him to third base where he was driven in by Carlos Castro with a single to give the Indians a 2-1 lead.

The Indians had a chance to add more runs by loading the bases, but the next batter flew out to center field to end the chance.

The Monarchs were able to get a base runner on thanks to a fielding error, but he was eventually picked off at second base for the third out, ending the second inning.

Nocona added to its lead. Back-to-back singles from Russell and Wesley Murphy led off the third inning. Vinit Patel then reached first thanks to a fielding error that allowed Russell to score.

Murphey was then caught stealing third for the first out before Presley singled up the middle.

After a ground out advanced both base runners into scoring position, Johnny Stone hit a groundball to the third basemen who committed an error and allowed Patel to score.

A strike out followed for the third out, but the Indians were up 4-1.

Poolville answered back sparked by a two out walk. After the base runner stole second base, the batter hit a ball up the middle that drove in the run to cut the lead to 4-2. Presley then struck out the next batter looking for the third out to end the third inning.

The teams exchanged a scoreless fourth inning with one base runner each.

A lead off single from the Monarchs in the fifth inning turned into another run two batters later thanks to some fielding errors in the infield. Poolvilled cut the lead to 4-3 heading into the sixth inning.

Another scoreless inning went by, with both teams triggering two out singles in the hopes of a rally that went nowhere.

The Indians started the seventh and got two base runners on thanks to some fielding errors from the Monarchs with only one out.

A groundout allowed both runners to advance into scoring position, but that was followed up with another groundout for the third out to end the scoring chance.

A leadoff single from Poolville put the tying run on base. That base runner advanced to third thanks to a passed ball and tagging up, but Nocona got the next two batters out and were one out away from winning.

The Monarchs next two batters drew walks to load the bases to up the pressure of the moment. An error at catcher allowed the leadoff runner to score from third to tie the game at 4-4.

Thankfully, Nocona pitcher Kooper Hansard struck out the next batter for the third out to keep the score tied and send the game to extra innings.

The Indians bounced back as the leadoff batter in the eighth inning Stone drew a walk. He stole second and was able to advance to third thanks to an error by the catcher. Pepper reached first base on an infield base hit, but Stone did not try to score.

Hansard then drove him in on a single and advanced Pepper to third base. Next batter Russell would then drive him in on a groundout, upping the Indians lead to 6-4 before the third out.

Poolville was not just going to give up. The leadoff batter reached base thanks to an error. He reached second thanks to a passed ball. The runner would then score on an error by the catcher to cut the lead to 6-5.

Fortunately, Nocona was able to secure the next three outs to secure the win.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.