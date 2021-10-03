Nocona boys compete well

The Nocona baseball team did well playing three games in two days on Thursday and Friday.

The Indians went 2-1 in their final games before opening district play.

Nocona first played Perrin-Whitt on Thursday night. The Indians started the game strong scoring three runs in the first inning thanks to RBIs from Wesley Murphey, Carlos Castro and Ty Presley.

Nocona added one more in the second inning thanks to a Colton Russell single that extended the lead to 4-0. The Pirates came back scoring two runs in the third inning to cut the score to 4-2.

After that the Indians held on to win by that score after six innings.

Vinit Patel got the start on the mound struck out five batters and allowed two hits and no runs in three innings pitched.

Nocona then played Paradise in the early afternoon on Friday. Despite being only four innings, it was a high scoring game.

The Wildcats scored four runs in the second inning to take the lead. The Indians scored two runs in the same inning thanks to an RBI double from Castro and a drawn walk from Trey Pepper with the bases loaded.

Paradise continued to score runs adding two in the third and five in the fourth inning. It was a pace Nocona could not keep up with, though the Indians did score two more runs in the final inning on a Murphey double with the bases loaded. Nocona would lose 11-4.

The Indians would end Friday on a good note against Hirschi. The two teams exchanged one run each in the first inning, with Patel driving in Pepper on a single.

Nocona would then have a big second inning with a little help from the Huskies. The Indians scored seven runs in the inning thanks to five hits, four fielding errors from Hirschi and one hit batter.

Nocona’s lead was 8-1 after the second inning and was able to keep that score for the final five innings to win.

Patel, Russell, Murphey and Kooper Hansard each drove in a run each. Hansard got the start on the mound and struck out seven batters while giving up two hits and one run through five innings.

