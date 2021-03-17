Nocona softball falters 11-3

The Nocona Lady Indians lost their second district game on Friday after traveling to Breckenridge.

The Lady Buckaroos won 11-3 against the Lady Indians as Nocona is still searching for their first district win.

After the Lady Indians failed to get a runner on to start the game, Breckenridge got one on with a single to left field. After stealing second and third base, an error on the throw to third base allowed the runner to score. The Lady Buckaroos led 1-0 after the first inning.

Nocona answered in the second inning. The lead off Tobi Cable was able to get on base thanks to an error at third base. Cable was able to steal second and reach third base thanks to an error at catcher. A passed ball then allowed her to score and tie the game at 1-1.

The good fortune would not last long for the Lady Indians.

Breckenridge would score six runs before the second inning was over thanks to five hits, one walk and one fielding error. The Lady Buckaroos led again, but now it was 7-1

Nocona failed to get anything going in the third inning, but did prevent Breckenridge from scoring as well despite giving up three singles.

A leadoff double from Katy Barrett started out the fourth inning well for the Lady Indians. She advanced to third base thanks to a passed ball, but stayed there for the next two batters who got out.

Kamryn Weaver then hit a ball to the shortstop, who thankfully committed an error, allowing Barrett to score and cut the lead to 7-2.

Nocona prevented the Lady Buckaroos from getting on base as the game moved to the fifth inning.

MaKenna Nobile led off the inning with a single. She advanced to second base with a groundout for the second out, but was left stranded there.

Breckenridge was then able to score in a flurry, scoring four runs thanks to four hits, one walked batter and one hit batter. The Lady Buckaroos lead was up to 11-2 and Nocona was running out of innings to try and come back.

Barrett led off the sixth inning getting on base thanks to getting hit by a pitch. She would steal second before Laci Stone would drive her in on a single to right field to cut the lead to 11-3.

Unfortunately, that would be all the runs for Nocona. Despite Kamryn Weaver hitting a double later that inning, it came with no base runners on thanks to the substitute runner being picked off.

The Lady Indians did sit down all three Breckenridge batters to move the game into the seventh and final inning.

Nocona started the inning off promising with Nobile drawing a leadoff walk. Despite reaching third base thanks to a steal and ground ball, that is where she would stay as the final batter struck out to end the game.

