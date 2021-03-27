Red River Bass Club teams qualify for regionals

The last regular season Texas High School Bass Association-West Division Tournament took place March 20 at Lake Granbury.

There were 190 school teams that competed to try and earn a final spot into the Regional Tournament on Lewisville Lake. Red River had seven teams compete with five teams catching fish to weigh.

When all the bass were turned back, Red River had five teams qualify for the regional tournament on April 17.

The teams that will represent the club include: Richard Smith-Shane Chitwood, boat captain John Ballard and finished the season at 15th; Colby Nichols, boat captain Jason Reaves finished the year at 47th; Miguel Olivares-Gerald Dyer, boat captain Jason Toerck settled in at 68th; Kynan DeMoss-Brayden Dennis, boat captain Mike DeMoss competed to come in at 73rd; and our final team of Konner Ritchie-Karagan Ritchie, boat captain Randal Ritchie/Roger Ritchie locked in at 89th.

This is a result from the five-lake tour which included Lewisville, Possum Kingdom, Whitney, Ray Roberts and Granbury.

The West Division had teams competing for the top 50 percent to qualify for regionals. So, to fish five tournaments, and still be competitive, is quite a feat for the youth and boat captains. The North Texas area has three divisions, North, West and Metroplex with 180, 217 and 182, respectively.

