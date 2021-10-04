Bowie beats Nocona 13-2

The Bowie baseball team beat rival Nocona at home on Tuesday in five innings due to run rule.

The Jackrabbits won 13-2 as they overcame a bad start that allowed the Indians to take the lead first.

Nocona led off the game and Trey Pepper drew a walk with one out. Kooper Hansard followed with a hit towards third base that resulted in an error that allowed him to safely reach first and Pepper to reach third.

A wild pitch allowed Pepper to score. Another wild pitch during the same at bat allowed Hansard to advance to third base. Following a fly out to left field. Hansard would score thanks to a passed ball, giving the Indians a 2-0 lead.

Bowie bounced back with its bats. Carson Sanders led off with a single. Following a steal, Sanders would be advanced to third base following a groundout for out two.

Devin Melton drew a walk before Kawlyer Swearingin drove in Sanders on a single.

Logan Hutson followed with a double that drove in both base runners, giving Bowie the lead 3-2 before a fly out ended the first inning.

The Indians tried to get things going on offense as Carlos Castro was able to reach first thanks to a fielding error at shortstop. Castro would then be picked off at first, which was unfortunate for Nocona as Johnny Stone then hit a single to get on base.

Bowie pitcher Troy Kesey would strike out the next batter for out three to end things.

The Jackrabbits added to their lead. Jake Fallis led off with a single. Following a steal, Sanders would move him to third with a single. Sanders would be allowed to second base due to defensive indifference.

Cade Thompson then flew out to center field, but it was deep enough to score Fallis and advance Sanders. Sanders would later score on a wild pitch to make the score 5-2.

Kynan DeMoss and Melton followed with singles. Both advanced to scoring position on a passed ball, but DeMoss would later get caught trying to steal home for the third out.

The Indians’ offense failed to get a base runner on in the third inning while Bowie’s offense kept rolling.

Swearingin and Hutson led off the inning with singles. An error in the outfield on Hutson’s hit allowed Swearingin to score and Hutson to reach third base. Colton Richey followed and grounded out to the shortstop, but it allowed Hutson to score.

Fallis followed with a single. He advanced to second base on a groundout where Sanders would drive him in on a single. Thompson followed with a single and DeMoss’ hit into right field produced an error that allowed Sanders and Thompson to score, upping the Jackrabbit’s lead 10-2.

Nocona’s Colton Russell got on base with a single to left field. He would later steal second base to put himself into scoring position. Unfortunately for the Indians, that is where he would stay as a fly out and strike out followed.

Bowie was in position to add more runs to its lead with the bases loaded and one out. A fly out to centerfield and a relay throw home in time to throw out the runner produced an inning ending double play for the Indians. Nocona hoped it could spark its offense.

Stone drew a leadoff walk, Ty Presley was hit by a pitch and Trey Pepper hit a single to load the bases for the Indians. It would be Nocona’s best scoring chance.

Stone would be caught trying to steal home and caught in a pickle. The next batter grounded out to second base as Bowie worked its way out of the jam.

The Jackrabbits needed to score two runs to end the game early due to run rule. Thompson drew a one out walk. After stealing second base, DeMoss’ hit to shortstop produced an error that allowed Thompson to score.

DeMoss would then steal second base before Melton’s hit to third base also produced an error that allowed Melton to reach first safely.

Swearingin then came up and ended the game with a two-RBI triple, making the final score 13-2.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of weekend edition of the Bowie News.