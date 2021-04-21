Bowie, Nocona track teams compete at area meet

The Bowie and Nocona track teams competed at the area meet in Dublin on Thursday.

The Lady Rabbits had six athletes qualify for the regional meet while the Lady Indians put through two and the Indians one.

Athletes had to finish in the top four in their individual events to qualify for the regional meet. Bowie’s Jayci Logan finished third in the 200 meter race, Anahi Perez finished third in the 100 meter hurdles and Neely Price finished fourth in the high jump.

Logan was also part of the 4×200 relay that finished fourth along with Taygon Jones, Hannah Love and Ziba Robbins.

For Nocona, Trent Sappington finished first in the 400 meters, third in the 200 meters and just missed qualifying in the 100 meters with a fifth place finish.

Allie Brown also qualified in two events, finishing third in the 3200 meters and fourth in the 1600 meters. Raylee Sparkman qualified in the 400 meters with a fourth place finish.

The Jackrabbits did not have anyone qualify, but Cade Thompson and Case Curry did score points for the team with sixth place finishes in the high jump and pole vault at the meet.

Other athletes who scored points included Nocona’s Noe Estrada with a fifth place finish in the 300 meter hurdles, the Lady Indian’s Kylie Rose finishing sixth in the 800 meters and the Lady Rabbits Price and Perez finishing fifth and sixth in the 300 meter hurdles.

The regional meet is scheduled for April 23-24 at Abilene Christian University. Only the top two finishers in each event are guaranteed a spot at the state meet. The top third place finisher in the state is then allowed a spot at state.

Results for all Bowie and Nocona athletes are in the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.