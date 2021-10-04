Lady Rabbits beat Nocona in high run affair 22-12

The Bowie softball team beat Nocona at home on Tuesday in a shootout type of game that produced 34 total runs.

The Lady Rabbits were able to pull away in the fifth inning and win 22-12 due to run rule to pick up their third district win.

It was a windy day as any fly ball hit became an adventure for everyone involved and led to more fielding errors than outs.

The Lady Indians got the lead in the first inning. Cobi Womack drove in one run with a single, followed by Kamryn Weaver driving in two runs on a single to make their lead 3-0.

Bowie was able to cut into the lead. Kenzie Short led off with a triple. Alexa Holzer hit a groundball and a fielding error allowed Short to score, cutting the lead to 3-1.

Nocona made up giving up that run in the second inning. After two hits from Tobi Cable and Logan Patterson, Laci Stone drove in one run with a single to right field, making the score 4-1.

The Lady Rabbits then grabbed hold of the momentum with a big inning. Stephanie Allen led off and thanks to an error in the outfield wound up on third base. She would then score on a passed ball.

Bowie would then load up the bases and with two outs, Holzer got a hold of a pitch she sent deep to left field. With the wind blowing that way, the ball went over the fence for a grand slam, giving the Lady Rabbits the lead.

Bowie was not done in the inning though. Madison Hartin and Allen’s hits led to back-to-back errors that led to runs. Traycee Stewart then drove in a run with a single for the team’s final run scored in the eight run inning. The Lady Rabbits led 9-4.

Nocona was not going to give up though. After loading the bases with one out, Paige James came in to pinch hit. Her fly ball to second base produced an error that allowed one run to score. Another run failed to score with a throw home for the second out.

Later in the inning, an error throwing the ball to third base allowed Cable to score, cutting the lead to 9-6.

Bowie came back once it was its turn to hit again. With two runners in scoring position, Layla Felts bunt drove in a run and she was allowed to reach first base due to a fielding error. Hartin then drove in the other run on a ground out.

Later a passed ball allowed Felts to score. Following a drawn walk, Kaylie Kinney would then drive in another run on a single to up the team’s lead to 13-6.

Even with a little breathing room, the Lady Indians did not let the Lady Rabbits feel comfortable for long. In the fourth inning, Weaver drove in two runs on a triple. Thanks to an error at third base, Weaver would later score two batters later.

After Nocona loaded the bases, a passed ball scored one run and a double from Cable drove in the other two runners. The Lady Indians had cut the lead down to one 13-12, but Bowie got the third out before relinquishing its control of the game.

While the Lady Rabbits could have felt down after allowing Nocona back into it, they instead went back on the offensive. With two outs and two base runners in scoring position, Felts ground ball to second base produced an error that allowed both runners to score. Through some missed throws, Felts was able to get all the way home for another run.

A drawn walk from Hartin and Allen getting hit by a pitch followed. Several passed balls allowed Hartin to eventually score and Allen to reach third, but the next batter grounded out to end the inning. Bowie again got a little breathing room with its lead 17-12 and hoped this time it could hold off Nocona’s bats.

Weaver and MaKenna Nobile drew walks with one out for the Lady Indians as they tried to answer. A groundout moved both runners into scoring position as Nocona hoped to have another big inning offensively. Instead, the next batter grounded out to the shortstop for the third out.

With the Lady Rabbits defense finally stopping the Lady Indians from scoring in an inning, the team smelled an opening as long as their own bats did not suddenly fall asleep.

Stewart led off by drawing a walk. A bid to try and pick her off at first base backfired as the throwing error allowed Stewart to advance all the way to third base. Gracie Duke followed and her groundball produced another error that allowed Stewart to score.

Following a walk, Addie Farris then drove in a run with a double to left field. Holzer’s big bat then came through again with another double, driving in both runners with the hit.

Bowie was one run away from ending the game due to run rule. A ground out followed for the first out. Holzer would steal third base to put her in prime position.

Hartin would then groundout to the pitcher, whose throw out at first base allowed Holzer to score the game’s winning run as the Lady Rabbits won 22-12.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.