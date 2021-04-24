Lady Rabbits lose at City View

Despite a good start the Bowie softball team lost at City View on Tuesday.

The Lady Mustangs won 16-1 in four innings due to run rule.

The Lady Rabbits started the game well in the first inning. Kenzie Short led off with a single to left field. She then successfully stole second base.

City View’s throw to second went awry, which allowed Short to score and give Bowie a 1-0 lead.

Despite giving up a single and walk, pitcher Kaylie Kinney struck out three batters to get out of the first inning with the Lady Rabbits still in the lead.

The second inning Bowie failed to get any base runner on.

Then the Lady Mustangs bats came alive, scoring six runs on four walks, four fielding errors and one hit.

Down 6-1, the Lady Rabbits bats continued to struggle to get anything going in the third inning. City View scored three more runs to make it 9-1 on a two hits, a walk and an error heading into the fourth inning.

Bowie struggled to make much contact as all three batters struck out. The Lady Mustangs then ended the game early by scoring seven runs on seven walks, one hit and an error. City View won 16-1.

Short’s leadoff hit proved to be the only base runner the Lady Rabbits had all game.

On defense, the 13 walks and the seven fielding errors did more damage than the five hits given up.

Bowie is scheduled to end its season Friday against Breckenridge as the young team finishes a tough district schedule.