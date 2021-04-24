New ADA says she is back home in Montague where she belongs

Judy Price, new assistant district attorney for the 97th Judicial District. (News photo by Barbara Green)

By BARBARA GREEN

Judy Hamilton Price feels she is back where she belongs as she begins the job of 97th District Assistant District Attorney.

The 32-year-old’s roots run deep in the county, so she is excited to work in the courthouse not far from where she grew up and to work with her father, Chris, longtime investigator with the 97th DA. She also joins DA Casey Polhemus and ADA Clay Riddle.

Price is the daughter of Chris and Kyla Hamilton, the second oldest of five children. She attended Montague School and graduated Nocona High School in 2006. She earned her bachelor degree from Texas Tech University in 2010 and went to work at a Dallas civil litigation firm as a legal assistant before starting on her law degree in 2012 which she earned from Tech in 2015.

