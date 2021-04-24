Nocona loses to Holliday

The Nocona softball team lost its final home game against Holliday on Monday.

The Lady Eagles won 21-0 in three innings against the Lady Indians.

Holliday would score nine runs in the first inning to start the game with six hits, two errors and three walks. Katy Barrett and Laci Stone got on base with a single and a walk with one out. Unfortunately, the next two batters would strike out.

The Lady Eagles did not slow down as six hits and two fielding errors turned into eight runs as their lead was up to 17-0. Tobi Cable led off with a walk for Nocona, but nothing followed as the game moved to the third inning.

Seven hits from Holliday turned into four more runs to push its lead to 21-0. The Lady Indians would need to score at least seven runs to extend the game. Unfortunately, Nocona’s three batters were retired to end the game.

Only Barrett’s hit kept the Lady Indians from being no-hit. The Lady Eagles 19 hits and Nocona’s eight errors allowed Holliday to score in bunches every inning.

The Lady Indians ended their season on Friday at City View.