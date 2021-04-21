Red River Bass Club qualify two teams for state meet

The Red River High School Bass Club had two teams qualify for the state tournament during the weekend.

The team of Gerald Dyer/Miguel Olivares and boat captain Jayson Toerck placed 15th with their two fish.

The other team of Shane Chitwood/Richard Smith and boat captain John Ballard weighed two fish to place 64th.

Saturday was a cold, windy, blistery day on the water for the 293 high school teams who had qualified for regionals from the north Texas area.

Only 123 teams weighed fish, blanking out the other 170 teams.

Five teams from Red River competed on Lake Lewisville and of those, two were fortunate enough to make onto the state tournament.

The state tournament will be at Lake Texoma on May 15-16 for a two-day total weight format for the teams